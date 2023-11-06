Campbell brought in both of his targets for 15 yards and compiled 110 yards on five kick returns in a Week 9 loss to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Campbell's receiving output was far from prolific, but it was a step up after he failed to receive a target while playing on just seven offensive snaps combined over New York's previous three contests. The Giants' passing game has struggled all season and is now facing the potential extended absence of QB Daniel Jones (knee), so there's a possibility that the coaching staff could look to put the ball in the hands of the speedy Campbell more often in order to try to generate a spark, though the team could be going to rookie UDFA Tommy DeVito or career backup Matt Barkley behind center for at least the next several weeks. With that in mind, Campbell's rest-of-season outlook as a pass catcher isn't favorable, and there's little reason to roster him in fantasy leagues for the time being.