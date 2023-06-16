Campbell was frequently targeted by QB Daniel Jones during spring practices and also got some reps as a running back in individual drills and walk-throughs, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Duggan counted 15 receptions from Jones to Campbell during open practices this spring, four more than any other wide receiver had with the Giants' starting quarterback. Campbell's work in the backfield is also somewhat interesting in light of the Giants' shaky RB depth behind Saquon Barkley, who hasn't signed his franchise tag and has until July 17 to negotiate a long-term contract. Campbell took only 11 carries for 108 yards in 32 games for Indianapolis the past four seasons, but he's at least athletic enough to be more active in that regard, considering he ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at 205 pounds prior to the Colts drafting him 59th overall in 2019. A slew of injuries limited Campbell to 15 games over his first three seasons, and he finally stayed healthy last year but was part of one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $4.7 million contract in March and seemingly want to be more creative with how Campbell is deployed rather than limiting him to short passes out of the slot.