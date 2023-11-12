Campbell (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of TheRecordSports.com reports.
Campbell will therefore be available to handle his usual reserve receiver duties and his primary kickoff returner role. The veteran offseason addition has 18 receptions for 100 yards and 155 kickoff return yards through nine games this season.
