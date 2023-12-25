Campbell (coach's decision) is inactive Monday against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Campbell will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week, as Sterling Shepard has secured the No. 5 spot on the team's receiver depth chart, and Gunner Olszewski has taken over return duties. The Ohio State product will have another chance to crack the active roster on gameday in Week 17 against the Rams.