Omameh signed a contract with the Giants on Friday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Omameh has played in 53 regular-season games (with 44 starts) for the Buccaneers, Bears and Jaguars since going undrafted out of Michigan in 2013. He should be in competition for a starting job at guard after the Giants failed to lure in Andrew Norwell, who was the top available guard in this year's class of free agents.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories