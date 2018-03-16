Omameh signed a contract with the Giants on Friday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Omameh has played in 53 regular-season games (with 44 starts) for the Buccaneers, Bears and Jaguars since going undrafted out of Michigan in 2013. He should be in competition for a starting job at guard after the Giants failed to lure in Andrew Norwell, who was the top available guard in this year's class of free agents.