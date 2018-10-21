Omameh is inactive Sunday against the Falcons due to a knee injury, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Omameh has been the starting right guard for the Giants, but it was expected that he was in line to be replaced by Spencer Pulley prior to the injury. The injury shouldn't have a great impact on the offense, barring injuries to the offensive line. Omameh is currently without a timetable for return.