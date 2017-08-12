Giants' Paul Perkins: Held to three yards in preseason opener
Perkins struggled in the preseason opener Friday against the Steelers, gaining only three yards on five carries without a target in the passing game.
Perkins has been impressing in camp, so it's a shame that he wasn't able to carry that success over in a game situation. This performance does nothing to change the second-year running back's status as the New York's starter, especially since many of the team's key offensive cogs sat this one out entirely.
