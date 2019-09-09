Perkins was a healthy inactive for Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Perkins appeared to be pushing for the backup job behind Saquon Barkley in the preseason, but he didn't even suit up for Week 1. Wayne Gallman worked as the No. 2 running back Sunday and had five touches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

