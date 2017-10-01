Giants' Paul Perkins: Injures rib Sunday
Perkins is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to a rib injury.
If he's unable to gain clearance and reenter the contest, Perkins will leave Florida with nine rushes for 13 yards and one catch (on two targets) for six yards. Currently, the Giants are down two running backs -- also, Orleans Darkwa (back) -- leaving Shane Vereen and rookie Wayne Gallman to carry the load.
More News
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Makes minimal impact in loss to Eagles•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Rushes for only 10 yards•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Quiet 2017 debut•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Finally finds his stride•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Held to three yards in preseason opener•
-
Giants' Paul Perkins: Impressing Giants' running back coach•
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.