Perkins is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to a rib injury.

If he's unable to gain clearance and reenter the contest, Perkins will leave Florida with nine rushes for 13 yards and one catch (on two targets) for six yards. Currently, the Giants are down two running backs -- also, Orleans Darkwa (back) -- leaving Shane Vereen and rookie Wayne Gallman to carry the load.