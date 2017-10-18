Perkins (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

In his first practice since bruising his ribs in Week 4, Perkins managed to take part in individual drills, at the very least. The Giants will likely take a cautious approach with Perkins due to the emergence of Orleans Darkwa, who has racked up 29 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown during the former's two-game absence. Once healthy, it's unclear if Perkins will regain any type of significant role.