Perkins was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice.

In the aftermath of Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, X-rays on Perkins' ribs didn't reveal any fractures. Instead, pain tolerance will determine his ability to practice and play. The former seemed to be an issue Wednesday, as he looked quite limited in the portion of practice open to the media, per Tom Rock of Newsday. Clarification could arrive on his Week 5 status by the end of the week, but with Perkins and Orleans Darkwa (back) dealing with injuries, the Giants may be relying on Shane Vereen and rookie Wayne Gallman more than usual Sunday versus the Chargers.