Perkins (ribs) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

According to Dan Duggan of NJ.com, Perkins was just working out on the side during the portion of Thursday's practice made available to the media, but he apparently stepped up his involvement to some degree during the closed session. It's unclear how good of a chance Perkins truly has of playing Sunday against the Seahawks, but after struggling mightily in his four games prior to bruising his ribs, he'll likely be behind Orleans Darkwa and perhaps even Shane Vereen and Wayne Gallman in the pecking order at running back if he's able to suit up.