Giants' Paul Perkins: Limited Thursday
Perkins (ribs) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
According to Dan Duggan of NJ.com, Perkins was just working out on the side during the portion of Thursday's practice made available to the media, but he apparently stepped up his involvement to some degree during the closed session. It's unclear how good of a chance Perkins truly has of playing Sunday against the Seahawks, but after struggling mightily in his four games prior to bruising his ribs, he'll likely be behind Orleans Darkwa and perhaps even Shane Vereen and Wayne Gallman in the pecking order at running back if he's able to suit up.
More News
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...