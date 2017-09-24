Giants' Paul Perkins: Makes minimal impact in loss to Eagles
Perkins carried nine times for 20 yards and caught both his targets for an additional eight yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Eagles.
Perkins came into the game averaging a paltry 1.9 yards per carry, and although he received his highest carry allotment of the season, he only barely managed to improve on that figure. Orleans Darkwa appeared to be the preferred back at times, but he left with a back injury, allowing Perkins to carry on. The second-year back has been quite disappointing this season, and although some of his struggles can be attributed to poor blocking, he certainly hasn't taken full advantage of his opportunities. Due to a lack of alternatives, however, Perkins could lead the team in carries once again next week against the Buccaneers.
