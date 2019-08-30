Giants' Paul Perkins: Makes push for backup gig
Perkins rushed 11 times for 54 yards and caught both of his targets for minus-1 yard in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.
Perkins played the opening drive alongside quarterback Daniel Jones, working his way into the game before Wayne Gallman. Gallman scored a touchdown in this one and is still in line to be the primary backup to workhorse Saquon Barkley, but Perkins would likely work his way into a timeshare with Gallman should any injuries befall the starter.
