Giants' Paul Perkins: Missing from practice Thursday
Perkins (ribs) didn't participate in the Giants' practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
With Perkins having yet to practice since departing the Giants' Oct. 1 game against the Buccaneers with the ribs injury, it appears he's trending toward a second straight absence. If that's the case, Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman would likely handle the bulk of the carries out of the backfield Sunday against the Broncos, with Shane Vereen seeing the field primarily on passing downs.
