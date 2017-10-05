Perkins (ribs) didn't practice Thursday.

After he was tabbed with a limited tag Wednesday, Perkins kicked off Thursday's session by riding a stationary bike instead of joining his teammates on the practice field. The downturn in activity doesn't bode well for his Week 5 prospects and potentially elevates the remaining backs on the roster. If he's unable to avoid an absence Sunday versus the Chargers due to bruised ribs, some combination of Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman would comprise the Giants backfield.