Giants' Paul Perkins: Out again this week
Perkins (ribs) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Perkins was unable to get back on the practice field this week, so he will be sidelined for the second contest in a row. It's not clear where he stands in his recovery, but with a bye coming up for the Giants in Week 8, the team may decide to hold him of a third contest in a row next week in order to give him ample time. The trio of Wayne Gallman, Shane Vereen, and Orleans Darkwa split the snaps nearly into thirds last week in Perkins' absence -- Gallman saw the largest percentage at 39 -- and figure to share the duties again Sunday.
