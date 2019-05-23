Giants' Paul Perkins: Participating in OTAs
Perkins (pectoral) is participating in the opening of OTAs, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Perkins has fallen from grace since opening the 2017 season as the Giants' starter, but he nonetheless remains on the roster after spending the entire 2018 campaign on the Non-Football Injury list due to a pectoral issue. Not only that, Perkins appears healthy and ready to compete with Wayne Gallman and Rod Smith for depth slotting under Saquon Barkley.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....