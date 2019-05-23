Perkins (pectoral) is participating in the opening of OTAs, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Perkins has fallen from grace since opening the 2017 season as the Giants' starter, but he nonetheless remains on the roster after spending the entire 2018 campaign on the Non-Football Injury list due to a pectoral issue. Not only that, Perkins appears healthy and ready to compete with Wayne Gallman and Rod Smith for depth slotting under Saquon Barkley.