Perkins (ribs) practiced in full Wednesday.

Perkins got the most out of the Giants' Week 8 bye, seeming to practice without limitations in the open part of drills Wednesday, according to Dan Duggan of NJ.com. Indeed, Perkins managed to log every practice rep for the first time since bruising his ribs Oct. 1. Upon his return Sunday against the Rams, he'll be hard-pressed to earn more than a few reps due to lacking performance (1.9 YPC after four games) and the breakout of Orleans Darkwa in Perkins' absence.