Giants' Paul Perkins: Quiet 2017 debut
Perkins had only 16 yards on seven carries and two catches for nine yards Sunday.
The Giants run game and offense as a whole were abysmal Sunday night, albeit without Odell Beckham, against an ostensibly weak Cowboys defense, and Perkins was no exception. Moreover, Orleans Darkwa saw some snaps, and Shane Vereen was in for much of the second half as a pass-catching option. Perkins is still the starter until further notice, but it's hard to be bullish on his prospects.
