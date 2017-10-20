Perkins (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Perkins was able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he has not yet recovered to the point where he is ready for game action. With him able to get some work in this week and the Giants on bye next week, though, it seems likely he could return for the team's next game in Week 9. Orleans Darkwa is the favorite to be the top running back this week, but Week 6 was the first time all season he led Giants running backs in snaps, and Shane Vereen and Wayne Gallman could both still be involved in some fashion.