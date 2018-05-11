Giants' Paul Perkins: Reverts to NFI list
Perkins (pectoral) cleared waivers Friday, reverting to the Giants reserve/non-football injury list in the process, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Although he remains with the Giants organization, Perkins doesn't count on the 90-man roster. Coach Pat Shurmur spoke of the importance of that spot, telling Michael Eisen of the team's official site, "We wanted the roster spot." Only moments before, Shurmur relayed Perkins will require a "significant" amount of time to recover from surgery on his left pectoral. While Perkins focuses on rehab, rookie Saquon Barkley will aim to lock down a workhorse role, despite the presence of free-agent pickup Jonathan Stewart and second-year back Wayne Gallman.
More News
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...