Perkins (pectoral) cleared waivers Friday, reverting to the Giants reserve/non-football injury list in the process, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Although he remains with the Giants organization, Perkins doesn't count on the 90-man roster. Coach Pat Shurmur spoke of the importance of that spot, telling Michael Eisen of the team's official site, "We wanted the roster spot." Only moments before, Shurmur relayed Perkins will require a "significant" amount of time to recover from surgery on his left pectoral. While Perkins focuses on rehab, rookie Saquon Barkley will aim to lock down a workhorse role, despite the presence of free-agent pickup Jonathan Stewart and second-year back Wayne Gallman.