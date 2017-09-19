Perkins started Monday night, but rushed for only 10 yards on seven carries. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards.

Perkins has not run well in his first two starts, but it's hard to evaluate because he's barely had any room to run, and the playcalling is so vanilla it's as if the defense knows it's coming. Both Shane Vereen and Orleans Darkwa had more success on fewer carries, but Vereen isn't an early-down back, and Darkwa is used largely on special teams. Still, if the Giants don't produce more on the ground, Darkwa, rookie Wayne Gallman, or someone not yet on the roster could take Perkins' job.