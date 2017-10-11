Perkins (ribs) wasn't present Wednesday for the Giants' first practice of the week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Perkins was unable to practice last Thursday or Friday before being ultimately ruled out ahead of the team's Week 5 loss to the Chargers, so he'll probably need to get back on the field in some capacity within the next two days to avoid a similar fate in Week 6. While Perkins sat out last Sunday, Orleans Darkwa stepped in as the starting running back and supplied 69 yards and a touchdown on eight carries before departing with a calf injury. If Darkwa's health prevails for the team's upcoming matchup with the Broncos, he and rookie Wayne Gallman would likely lead the Giants' rushing attack in the event Perkins misses a second straight contest.