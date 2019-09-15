Giants' Paul Perkins: Sitting again in Week 2
Perkins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Bills.
Perkins will serve as a healthy scratch for the second time in as many games to open the season. Wayne Gallman took on the light workload (five total touches) that comes with backing up Saquon Barkley in Week 1 and projects to do so again in Perkins' absence.
