Giants' Paul Perkins: Special teams player
Perkins had 41 carries for only 90 yards on the year and wound up spending most of the season's second half on special teams.
Perkins stint as a viable starter has likely come and gone. Wayne Gallman is probably the team's leading running back, though the team could re-sign Orleans Darkwa or add competition via the draft or free agency.
