Giants' Paul Perkins: Spotted with left arm in sling
Perkins appears to have suffered an offseason pectoral injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The 2016 fifth-rounder was spotted with his left arm in a sling Tuesday, so his status will need to be monitored as the Giants' on-field activities progress. Perkins was limited to a bit role last season, carrying just 41 times for 90 yards and catching eight passes for 46 yards in 11 games. He's currently behind Jonathan Stewart and Wayne Gallman on the team's running back depth chart and there's also the possibility that the Giants could take the highly-touted Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. In short, Perkins must overcome some obstacles in order to reclaim a key role in his team's backfield in 2018.
