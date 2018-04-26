Giants' Paul Perkins: Surgery for pectoral injury
Perkins suffered a torn pectoral muscle prior to the Giants' offseason program that required surgery, a source informed Dan Duggan of The Athletic New York.
The extent of Perkins' setback isn't known and a timetable for his return hasn't been established, but it was speculated that the running back had sustained an upper-body injury after he was spotted at minicamp Tuesday with his left arm in a sling. Even if Perkins makes a full recovery in time for training camp, it's more likely that he will be battling for a roster spot rather than a starting role. Perkins opened the past season as the Giants' No. 1 back, but averaged just 2.2 yards on 41 carries before losing snaps to Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman and finishing the campaign primarily as a special-teams player. Darkwa remains a free agent, but the Giants have added veteran Jonathan Stewart to their backfield stable and could tab another runner with one of their early round selections in this week's draft.
