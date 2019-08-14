Giants' Paul Perkins: Third back on depth chart
Perkins is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Giants' unofficial depth chart.
After Perkins worked ahead of Wayne Gallman during the offseason program, the former has been jumped by the latter in training camp and through one preseason game. Having said that, Gallman picked up a sore foot in that contest, which could be enough for Perkins to regain some standing in the backfield. Perkins didn't show much in the first exhibition, turning four carries into nine yards and two receptions (on three targets) into eight yards while playing 24 of 62 offensive snaps.
