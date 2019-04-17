Giants' Paul Perkins: Uncertain future with New York
Perkins (pectoral) is uncertain to retain his roster spot in 2019, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Media reports.
Perkins spent the entire 2018 season on the Non-Football Injury list due to an undisclosed pectoral issue and it isn't clear where he stands in his recovery. Regardless, he's certainly behind Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman on the team's shallow depth chart and currently seems poised to compete with Robert Martin for the No. 3 job in advance of the 2019 campaign. It's possible the Giants could also add further competition via the draft or UDFA market.
