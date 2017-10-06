Perkins (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Perkins was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after injuring his ribs last week, but he was unable to make any further progress in his recovery after that, and will be relegated to the sideline for Week 5. With Perkins out, the trio of Shane Vereen, Wayne Gallman and Orleans Darkwa all figure to see action in the Giants' backfield, though head coach Ben McAdoo hasn't revealed any plans for how he plans to divide up the snap count among the three. It's presumed that Vereen will handle most of the passing-down work, while Gallman and Darkwa will absorb the bulk of the carries out of the backfield.