Perkins (rib) won't return to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Perkins got his last touch in the middle of the third quarter but wasn't officially ruled out until the two-minute warning. He finished with only 13 yards on nine carries and six yards on one catch, while Wayne Gallman had 11 carries for 42 yards and two catches for eight yards and a touchdown. The rookie's solid performance should ensure he stays involved Week 5 against the Chargers, even if Perkins' injury doesn't turn out to be serious. Perkins has been remarkably ineffective with an average of just 1.9 yards on 32 carries.