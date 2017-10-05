Perkins (ribs) was spotted working out on a stationary bike during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants should offer more clarity on the extent of Perkins' participation once the closed portion of practice concludes, but he'll likely be bound for a limited designation for the second straight day. Perkins' status for the Giants' Week 5 matchup with the Chargers looks to be on murky ground for now, and if the second-year player ends up being sidelined, Orleans Darkwa (back) and Wayne Gallman could be called upon to handle more work on obvious running downs.