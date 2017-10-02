Giants' Paul Perkins: X-rays negative for rib injury
X-rays on Perkins' injured ribs returned negative Monday, but the running back's status remains uncertain in advance of the Giants' Week 5 matchup with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The rib injury, which is now being classified as a bruise, prevented Perkins from returning to Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, resulting in the running back finishing the day with 13 yards on nine carries and six yards on one reception. While Perkins doesn't look to be on tap for a lengthy absence, if any at all, he still could be forced to play through some pain if his ribs remain sore heading into next weekend. Wayne Gallman or Orleans Darkwa (back) would stand to benefit the most if Perkins' snap count is limited in any future contests.
