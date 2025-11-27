default-cbs-image
Adebo (knee) was a limited participant in the Giants' estimated practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Adebo missed his fifth consecutive game last Sunday due to a sprained MCL, so the limited participation in practice is a good sign for the potential return of the starting cornerback. Adebo will need to continue to string practices together to have a chance to suit up in a primetime Monday night game against the Patriots.

