Giants' Paulson Adebo: Estimated as limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebo (knee) was a limited participant in the Giants' estimated practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Adebo missed his fifth consecutive game last Sunday due to a sprained MCL, so the limited participation in practice is a good sign for the potential return of the starting cornerback. Adebo will need to continue to string practices together to have a chance to suit up in a primetime Monday night game against the Patriots.
