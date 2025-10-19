Giants' Paulson Adebo: Exits game with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebo (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Denver, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Adebo sustained a knee injury in the third quarter, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared to return. Deonte Banks should see more snaps at outside corner while Adebo is having his knee injury evaluated by medical staff.
