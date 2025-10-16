default-cbs-image
Adebo (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Adebo has been healthy all season up to this point, so Friday's limited participation is unlikely to be a point of concern. The starting cornerback could avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, especially if he upgrades back to full participation Friday.

