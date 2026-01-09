Adebo posted 73 tackles and eight defensed passes (including an interception) over 12 contests during the 2025-26 season.

Adebo joined the Giants during the offseason and started all 12 games in which he appeared. However, the Stanford product missed five games due to a knee injury, and he's played in just 19 contests over the past two campaigns. Adebo did record the second-highest tackle total of his career, but he had his fewest interceptions since 2022. He should be back as one of New York's starting cornerbacks in what will be the second campaign of his three-year contract next season.