Adebo (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Adebo has missed the Giants' last four games due to a sprained MCL, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing the Week 12 matchup against the Lions. The Stanford product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to have a chance at suiting up Sunday. If he's sidelined for the fifth consecutive game, expect Korie Black to have an expanded role in the Giants' secondary.