Adebo (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

The veteran corner sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of the Week 7 loss to the Broncos and is now considered day-to-day. Adebo has been an integral part of the Giants' defense in his first season with the team, recording 48 total tackles and four passes defended across seven contests. If he's forced to miss his first game of the season in the Week 8 matchup against the Eagles, Deonte Banks and Art Green would likely see increased snaps in the Giants' secondary.