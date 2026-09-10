Adebo (hamstring) was not listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday.

Adebo was working through a hamstring issue during training camp, but his absence from the Giants' injury report following Wednesday's practice indicates that he'll play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys. Adebo is entering the second year of a three-year, $54 million contract that he signed with the Giants in March of 2025, though he may be limited to a rotational role in the secondary behind fellow outside corners Greg Newsome and Deonte Banks. Adebo recorded 73 tackles (56 solo) and eight pass defenses (including an interception) across 12 regular-season games last year.