Adebo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After missing New York's previous three games due to a sprained MCL, Adebo was initially deemed active for Sunday's contest. However, he felt some discomfort in his knee while warming up and was consequently downgraded to out. Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott will thus start as the Giants' outside cornerbacks Sunday.