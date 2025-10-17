Adebo (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The first-year Giant logged limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he's moved past the issue in time to play in Week 7. Adebo has appeared in all six of New York's games thus far, recording 44 total tackles and four passes defended across 416 defensive snaps. Now back at full health, he's expected to operate as one of the team's top outside cornerbacks Sunday.