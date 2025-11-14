Adebo (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The 26-year-old has missed the Giants' last three games due to a sprained MCL, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to return Sunday. Adebo has appeared in seven games this season, recording 48 total tackles and four passes defended. If he returns for the Week 11 matchup, he'll likely operate as one of New York's top boundary corners.