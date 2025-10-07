Giants' Paulson Adebo: Records nine stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebo posted nine tackles (six solo) in a Week 5 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
Adebo finished second on the Giants in stops behind Bobby Okereke (10). Through five weeks, Adebo has notched 37 stops along with four defensed passes.
