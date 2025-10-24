default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Adebo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Adebo injured his knee last Sunday against the Broncos and will now miss this divisional matchup. With Adebo out, Deonte Banks and Nic Jones would likely benefit in terms of playing time at cornerback.

More News