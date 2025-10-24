Giants' Paulson Adebo: Ruled out for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Adebo injured his knee last Sunday against the Broncos and will now miss this divisional matchup. With Adebo out, Deonte Banks and Nic Jones would likely benefit in terms of playing time at cornerback.
More News
-
Giants' Paulson Adebo: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Giants' Paulson Adebo: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Giants' Paulson Adebo: Past shoulder issue•
-
Giants' Paulson Adebo: Limited due to shoulder Thursday•
-
Giants' Paulson Adebo: Tallies seven stops•
-
Giants' Paulson Adebo: Records nine stops Sunday•