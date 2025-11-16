Adebo (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 11 game against Green Bay, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Adebo had missed New York's past three game due to an MCL sprain in his knee. He was able to log three limited practice sessions this week and is now cleared to return to action Sunday. Adebo's return should be a big boost to the Giants' secondary and will likely result in reduced defensive snaps for Korie Black.