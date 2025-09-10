Adebo tallied seven tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection Sunday during the Giants' loss versus Washington.

Adebo had a strong performance in his first game with the Giants as he finished tied with Jevon Holland for the second most tackles on the team and also held Terry McLaurin to just two catches for 27 yards. Adebo will look to build off this strong performance and keep producing during the team's Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys, where he will likely be tasked with guarding CeeDee Lamb.