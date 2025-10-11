Giants' Paulson Adebo: Tallies seven stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adebo recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 34-17 win over the Eagles.
Adebo has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in every game this season, and he managed his highest tackle total since Week 3. He's second on the team behind only Bobby Okereke with 44 tackles on the campaign.
