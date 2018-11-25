Henderson fractured his shoulder in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Henderson will almost certainly miss multiple games if not the rest of the season. Odell Beckham is listed as the Giants' backup punt returner on their depth chart, but the team could turn to Corey Coleman or Jawill Davis if they prefer to limit exposure to their star receiver.

